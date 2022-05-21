Union and Fundashon Mariadal sign new Collective Labour Agreement

KRALENDIJK- At Fundashon Mariadal, the text of a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) was signed on Friday morning.

Both the AFBW union, which represents the employees, and Fundashon Mariadal are happy with the new agreement, which will initially run for one year. Negotiations about a longer-term collective labor agreement have yet to start.

Chairman of the AFBW, Cherrel Kwidama, called on the employees of Stitching to read the collective labor agreement carefully, so that they know what their rights, but also their obligations are under the agreement.

COVID-19

Director of Fundashon Mariadal, Giovanni Frans, reflected on the enormous impact that the Pandemic had had on the organization in recent years and therefore on the employees. Frans was also pleased about the fact that there are now new agreements, which improve the conditions for the staff of the healthcare institution.