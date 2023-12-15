Unions and RCN have reached agreement on employment conditions and benefits

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday unions (ABVO, ACOM, NAPB, and STrAF) and the Director of the Caribbean Netherlands Public Service (RCN) have reached an agreement on the employment conditions for civil servants in the Caribbean Netherlands for the period from 2024 to 2026.

A crucial aspect of the negotiations was pension accrual, with agreements made to lower the pension premium from 2024 and increase accrual for the past 3 years. The pension accrual ceiling is raised to USD 55,750.

Additionally, it was agreed to adjust the salary structure, ensuring financial improvement for each employee. Allowances will increase by 12%, and employees will receive a one-time payment of USD 750 net in February 2024. Structural salary increases of 1.5% are scheduled for January 1, 2025, and 2026, including allowances. Employees will now also receive a service anniversary gratuity at 35 and 45 years of service.

Positive Response

The union’s membership unanimously responded positively to these agreements, which will take effect on January 1, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.