United Airlines returns to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – After an interruption of more than a year, United Airlines has landed again at Flamingo Airport on Saturday. The carrier is still somewhat cautious with two flights a week: one from Houston, Texas and the other from Newark.

Both Deputy for Tourism, Hennyson Thielman, and Bonaire International Airport (BIA) director Jos Hillen are delighted with the return of United. The Executive Council is pleased to see a very strong recovery in tourism taking place in the last quarter of 2021.

Connections

According to Hillen, the island now has all the connections it had before the outbreak of the Corona crisis. Projections from the airport also show that the records in passenger numbers, achieved in 2019, could well be broken in the last months of the year.