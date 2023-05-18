Unkobon expresses gratitude to Bonaire for unprecedented solidarity

KRALENDIJK – Last Friday, Bonaire demonstrated an impressive unity in the fight for a fair social minimum. People from all walks of life, regardless of age or political belief, alongside trade unions, employers, politicians, and NGOs, came together to show their solidarity with the most vulnerable on our island.

Consumer union Unkobon would like to heartily thank everyone who participated. Special gratitude goes out to the organisers of the demonstration – you truly did an excellent job.

The remarkable turnout at the rally is viewed by Unkobon as massive support for the lawsuit they have been waging against the State since last year. The purpose of this lawsuit is to achieve a social minimum. Despite this legal battle, hope remains that the judge’s verdict will become redundant if the State, under the pressure of this demonstration, decides to implement a fair social minimum by January 1, 2024.

