Unsettled weekend for police

KRALENDIJK – Also this weekend it was restless on the streets. The police received reports of among others assaults, an attempted robbery and theft from a supermarket.

In the evening of Friday a stabbing incident took place near a hotel at the Bulevar Julio A Abraham. The victim was immediately taken to the emergency room and later that evening three arrests were made in this case. On Sunday around 03:05 in the night, an attempted robbery took place at a residence located on the Kaya Nikiboko Zuid. An unknown man dressed in black tried robbing the woman with a knife. The man did not manage to take anything away.

Theft and assault

Also, on Sunday at about 17:35, two 19-year-old women were arrested for attempted theft in a supermarket located on Kaya Industria. They tried to take alcoholic beverages. The two had also taken two alcoholic bottles from the supermarket on Friday. Later that evening, the police station received a report of an assault between a man and a woman. The police arrested the 23-year-old man who was involved in this assault, during which he was quite obstructive and showed violent behavior towards the police. The man was arrested for assault, failure to comply with an official order, threatening and violently resisting police officers and assaulting an officer in office.