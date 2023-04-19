UPB and MPB send out signed coalition agreement

KRALENDIJK – The Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB) and the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) on Tuesday have sent out a signed copy of the recently reached coalition agreement.

The agreement has been given the name ‘Together with heart for people’. The agreement contains a total of 24 agreements that the two board parties have made with each other as a starting point for the new board term.

The parties are now going to work on developing a detailed administrative program based on the agreements made.

