UPB and MPB sign coalition agreement

KRALENDIJK – The Union Patriótiko Bonaire (UPB) and the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) signed an agreement on Wednesday afternoon to form a new coalition that will govern the island.

In the news Executive Council, the UPB gets two deputies and the MPB one. Hennyson Thielman remains deputy, but will now be assigned the portfolio of Spatial Planning and Development. Deputy James Kroon will be responsible for Social Affairs, while new UPB talent Jolinda Craane will be responsible for Finance and Economy.

Delighted

The parties show themselves delighted with the signing. Various architects of the new agreement, including former UPB leader Ramoncito Booi and former MPB leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe, indicated that they were happy with the agreement reached. After a relatively turbulent election period, the green and blue parties think it is time to start working on issues which are important to the island.

