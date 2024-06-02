Politics UPB calls on voters to vote for Kenville Kleinmoedig Redactie 02-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Kleinmoedig is the only candidate with a Dutch Caribbean background in the upcoming elections for European Parliament. Photo: Kenville Kleinmoedig

KRALENDIJK – The Union Patriotiko Boneriano (UPB) party is urging voters on Bonaire to cast their votes for candidate Kenville Kleinmoedig in the upcoming European elections.

Kleinmoedig is the only candidate of Antillean descent in the upcoming elections, and is ranked number 18 on the combined list of the Labor Party/Groen Links.

UPB says it came to its recommendation after reviewing Kleinmoedig’s CV and understanding his goals. “He deserves our support for the European Parliament elections. We need someone from our community to represent us and make our voice heard in the European Parliament,” says UPB leader James Kroon.