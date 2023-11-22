UPB provides voting advice for CDA, D66, ChristenUnie, PvDD, or NSC

KRALENDIJK – The Union Patriótiko Boneiru (UPB) advises citizens on Bonaire to vote for CDA, D66, ChristenUnie, PvdD, or NSC in the upcoming Dutch Second Chamber elections taking place on Wednesday.

The party emphasizes the elections’ importance for Bonaire, given their impact on social development and legislation. UPB particularly recommends CDA, but also acknowledges positive steps by ChristenUnie, D66, VVD, and Partij voor de Dieren (PvdD) in terms of attention or commitment to Bonaire.

Good Intentions

UPB also sees good intentions in Nieuw Sociaal Contract led by Pieter Omtzigt. However, UPB underscores that the most crucial advice is for citizens on the island to exercise their voting rights.