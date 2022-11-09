Update by Acting Lieutenant Governor Oleana

KRALENDIJK – Early this morning, Wednesday 9 November, the emergency team met and discussed the current situation on the island. Schools and childcare can open normally again today.

To reduce flooding in the areas of Sabana, Den Chefi and Sinkuri districts, rainwater will be pumped out during the day. The following roads will be partially or completely closed; Kaya Hermandad, Kaya Betico Croes, the surroundings of the Stadium, the Post Office building and surroundings, the customs office and the harbor master’s office on the boulevard.

The government is in talks with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to find a structural solution to the flooding problem in the Kralendijk area and on the island. In the coming weeks, those involved will make an inventory of the problem and come up with an approach. The government asks for understanding in this matter.