Upgrade Government Administration Building 

THE BOTTOM – The Government Administration Building will be soon renovated and extended. In the first phase, the roof will be repaired, followed by excavation work to create additional workspaces.
The phased approach ensures that services provided are only minimally impacted. Therefore, the Administration can remain in operation during the construction works. More work will follow, that will be announced in due course.
