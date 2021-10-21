USA no longer Very High Risk for St. Eustatius













The tourism sector on St. Eustatius can finally start to recover. Photo: BES-reporter

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius has published a new risk categorization for the island. The main change is the fact that the USA is no longer considered to be ‘very high risk’ country.

This means that incoming vaccinated travellers from the USA do not need to test upon entry at the airport of Statia anymore.

The news is good news for the tourism sector of St. Eustatius, which has been hit very hard by the Covid-19 crisis. The Government of the island has long followed an extremely restrictive entry policy, which is gradually being relaxed, especially for fully vaccinated travellers.