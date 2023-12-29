Using fireworks safely | Advertisement

Many people look forward to setting off fireworks during New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, every year people are hurt in accidents involving fireworks. Most accidents happen because fireworks are not set off properly. Good preparation and a few simple measures are the key to preventing fireworks-related accidents.
Did you know that:
- you can buy fireworks at official retail outlets which meet the safety standards of the Fire Department, among others?
- the best way to light fireworks is with a taper because this way you can properly see whether the wick is lit?
- it is very dangerous to relight fireworks which have not gone off?
- most firework accidents happen among young people?
- fireworks which have not gone off can be rendered non-explosive by soaking them with water? For more information and tips on using fireworks safely, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com