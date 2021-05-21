UTS Offices to be Rebranded FLOW













The FLOW office in the center of Kralendijk, still branded as UTS, but not for much longer. Photo: ABC Online Media

Philipsburg- After a purchase of United Telecom Services (UTS) by telecom brand FLOW, a rebranding will take place of the UTS office son the various islands.

According to a press release from FLOW St. Maarten, rebranding will start soon on the island. This means that the UTS name will gradually disappear from all offices and company vehicles and will be replaced with FLOW.







The brand name Chippie, used by UTS for their Mobile Service, will however continue to exist as local mobile brand under the FLOW umbrella.

“We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by our customers over the years and pledge our continued dedication to delivering more value and the reliable connectivity we are known for. It is just over two years since we began the integration process with FLOW. Today we are one brand. As we move forward under the FLOW brand, our commitment to keeping our customers connected to what matters most has never been stronger,” says Charlesworth Sydney, FLOW’s Country Manager for the Dutch Caribbean.