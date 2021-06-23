Vaccination Figures Bonaire Continue to Inch Up















Kralendijk- While Bonaire has already done an impressive job with a vaccination figure of about 78% of the adult population, even now vaccination figures continue to inch up slowly, but surely.

So far, nearly 14,800 people have received at least 1 shot of the anti Covid-19 vaccine. Over 12.000 residents have now also received their second shot.

This week people can get their vaccine shot at two family doctors. The vaccination team continues to look for ways to lower the threshold for people considering to get vaccinated. The ultimate goal is to achieve a vaccination degree of about 85%.

To date, Bonaire is the island with the second highest vaccination grade, after Saba, which has achieved a vaccination grade of 90% of the adult population.