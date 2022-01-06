Vaccination on Statia moves to Earl Merkman stadium

- 44Shares
ORANJESTAD- As of Thursday, January 6 the vaccination on St. Eustatius will move to the Earl Merkman stadium.
This is the case both for the persons who come in for their first or second vaccine shot, or for their booster shot.
So far, the testing and vaccination on the island both took place at the hospitainer. This, from the idea of crowd separation, is not the most ideal situation.
