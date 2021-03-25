Vaccination possible today until 6pm Statia













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – If you work full time and want to get vaccinated after working hours, you can go to the Earl Merkman Sports Hall today, Thursday, the 25th of March 2021 until 6 PM (instead of 4 PM). This is especially for persons that are not yet registered for their vaccination and who work the whole day. Please bring a valid ID.

