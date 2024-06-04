Politics Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections Redactie 04-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE – State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen, is the list pusher for her party D66 in the upcoming European Parliament elections. She is the number 33 on list number 5.

“I would like to personally urge the eligible voters in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to exercise their right to vote on June 6.”

The State Secretary points out that much legislation and regulations established by the EU have a significant impact on daily life on the islands. Additionally, Van Huffelen believes that the islands can benefit greatly from the EU in terms of support for projects in areas such as culture, climate change, and the arts, to name just a few.