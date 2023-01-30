Van Huffelen walks along in Ride for the Roses Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire looks back on a successful edition of Ride for the Roses, which was possible again after quite some time.

Participants gathered before sunrise to participate in the activity that raises money for the fight against cancer. As in previous years, the ORCO bank was once again the main sponsor of the event.

A striking presence on Sunday morning was State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen, who was present along with acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmon.

Satisfied

Both participants and the organizing committee were extremely satisfied with the course of the sporting activity.

