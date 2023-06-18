18 juni 2023 06:41 am

Various activities planned to commemorate history of Slavery

Various activities will be organized on July one to commerate the history of slavery on the island | Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, a meeting took place at Mangasina di Rei involving groups responsible for organizing the commemoration of slavery history on July 1st.

Information was provided by Timoteo Silberie, Manager of Education and Welfare, Jennifer Pocornie, Chair of the organizing committee of the Public Entity Bonaire, responsible for the protocol part, and Andy Jong A Lock, President of Fundashon Wi Na Wan, organizing the cultural event on July 1st.

“We have been actively involved for several years, this year working together with OLB, to celebrate this date. It’s great that we can work together towards a common goal,” says Andy Jong A Lock.

Date

On various Caribbean islands, July 1st is a day to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Since last year, it has also become an official public holiday on St. Eustatius. There is a growing call on Bonaire and Curaçao to observe this date in remembrance of the abolition of slavery.

