Various activities Tourism Corporation Bonaire in connection with Tourism Day

KRALENDIJK- As part of the Tourism Day, which is celebrated every year on September 27, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has planned various activities throughout September 2022.

From Saturday September 3, 2022, all arriving visitors will be personally welcomed at the Flamingo International Airport with the Bonairean rhythm of our local folkloric music. In addition, visitors can have their picture taken with our locals in traditional folkloric clothing. As a token of appreciation, all visitors will receive a welcome gift as part of our visitor retention program called Ambassadors of Bonaire.

On Friday September 2nd, TCB organized its monthly ‘Tourism after 5′ event. During this event, TCB welcomed the Bonaire Bikers Club and partners, who will organize various activities on the island in honor of Bonaire Day. Rolando Marin, TCB’s Information Officer, was also honored for his 28 years working for the company and 34 years working in the tourism industry. Recognition was also given to Mr. Robert Lloyd from the US for 30 years of visit to Bonaire. Over the years, Mr. Lloyd has stayed in various accommodations on the island and for the past few years has been staying at the Buddy Dive Resort.

Book

TCB, in collaboration with the author Denise de Jong-Rekwest, has also created a tourism book entitled: ‘Turismo na Boneiru, Mi Kultura, Mi Enkanto!’ (‘Tourism on Bonaire, My Culture, My Attraction!’) which will be officially launched on September 22. This tourism book will be distributed to all schools on the island on September 23, as a resource to learn more about tourism and our local heritage and culture.

On September 26, TCB will host its second annual Bonaire Tourism Summit with the aim of bringing together active tourism stakeholders and partners to discuss our branding, air connections, marketing and PR strategy for the future. Once again, TCB has invited keynote speakers and guest speakers to discuss our 2023 strategy and share the latest tourism trends and developments.

Taste of Bonaire

The activities of the Tourism Month end on Friday 30 September. TCB will then organize its Taste of Bonaire event. The theme of the event is focused on Tourism and Culture. In order to involve our young people in our cultural activities, a local school dance competition is organized with our traditional music.