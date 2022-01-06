Various new cars arrive in Bonaire 













4 Shares

KRALENDIJK- A large car ship could be seen in the bay of Kralendijk on Wednesday afternoon, which brought more cars to the island.

While the new government in The Hague wants to actively promote the switch to electric driving, a subsidy to be introduced in the European Netherlands for the purchase of an electric car will not apply on the BES islands.

Zero-emission

The residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba can benefit from a tax rule that charges no ABB or import duties when it comes to the import of so-called zero-emission vehicles. A separate subsidy scheme for the Caribbean Netherlands would also be studied.