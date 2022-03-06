CARACAS- According to Venezuelan news medium Diario Verdad de Vargas, President Nicolás Maduro has said he would be willing to sell oil and gas to the United States.
“I don’t like letting politics interfere with economics. They are two different things,” Maduro told the media.
Maduro’s announcement is on the one hand surprising, because the country has long been at odds with the United States and is seen as an ally of Russia. In addition, the government in Caracas itself has been the target of international sanctions for some time. These are mainly related to the lack of true democracy in the country.
On the other hand, Venezuela could use the extra petrodollars. On Saturday, Maduro was visited, for the first time in ages, by a US diplomatic mission to discuss the possible supply of oil by the South American country.
Reserves
With the oil price rising rapidly due to the potential loss of Russian oil, Venezuela, as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world, is suddenly in the spotlight again. It would be the US Of course, it would not be displeasing if Maduro and Venezuela find themselves back in the American camp in the face of global tensions.
OPEC, which also includes Venezuela, previously said it was unwilling to make additional supplies amid the tensions created by the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Also read:
- Diver on St. Eustatius loses conciousness and passes away
- New Seagrass Signs at Lac
- Hospital and nursing home gradually relax corona measures
- FCB completely renovates Sentro di Bario Nikiboko
- Work on Kaya G. Debrot not completed on time
- Excessive speed probably cause of ugly accident on Kaminda Sorobon
- Venezuela willing to sell oil and gas to United States
- Vacancy Inclusive Special Education Teacher Saba
- Vacancy Psychiatrist / Medical Director Sint Maarten
- Deputy Commissioner Claudia Toet tests Positive for COVID-19
- Lionfish Report 2022
- Sanctions against Russia also affect Curaçao and Sint Maarten
- Bird Workshop in the Dominican Republic
- Nationale ombudsman visits Bonaire
- May will see a new edition of Bonaire’s Culinary event