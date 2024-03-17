Healthcare Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa postponed Redactie 2024-03-17 - 0 minuten leestijd

In the meantime Medicair is increasingly busy outside of Fonaire. Photo: Medicair

WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Mariadal (FM) and Sarpa will remain in uncertainty for a little longer regarding whether the ambulance flights between the islands by the Colombian company Sarpa are allowed or not.

The verdict of the Court of First Instance, which heard the case, was initially expected for March 13th. However, an email to the attorneys of both parties earlier this week made it clear that the ruling will be delayed for another 2 weeks.