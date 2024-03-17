Healthcare
Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa postponed
2024-03-17
WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Mariadal (FM) and Sarpa will remain in uncertainty for a little longer regarding whether the ambulance flights between the islands by the Colombian company Sarpa are allowed or not.
The verdict of the Court of First Instance, which heard the case, was initially expected for March 13th. However, an email to the attorneys of both parties earlier this week made it clear that the ruling will be delayed for another 2 weeks.
