Veronica Zaegers looks back at being OCT Youth Network Representative for Saba

THE BOTTOM – OCT Youth Network Representative for Saba Veronica Zaegers has shared what it was like to be Saba’s representative in the period 2022-2023.

“I had the privilege of being the inaugural member of the OCT Youth Network, an initiative that brought together 25 young representatives from 10 Overseas Countries and Territories, including Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, French Polynesia, Greenland, New Caledonia, Saba, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sint Maarten, and Wallis and Futuna”, says Zaegers.

Zaegers also said that the experience was eye-opening for her, highlighting the power of networking and the importance of our voices as the future generation. “I gained valuable insights into the European Union’s involvement in the OCTs and discovered numerous programs for our youth”.

Inclusivity and Unity

Zaegers also got the opportunity to travel to Brussels and spend a week with 20 fellow young individuals, all united by a passion for exploration and knowledge, which according to Saba’s representative was truly enriching. “This initiative promotes inclusivity and unity among us, transcending geographical boundaries within the Dutch Kingdom.”