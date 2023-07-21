Via NGO Platform: Project subsidy available for slavery commemoration

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, an information session was held by the NGO Platform Bonaire to provide details about available subsidies in the context of slavery commemoration. This initiative was made possible thanks to the NiNsee National Institute for Dutch Slavery History and Heritage.

During the event, Jude de Wolff and Marlies Vels provided information about the available subsidies and the criteria for eligibility. An amount of $2500 is available for foundations and associations. The application period is from August 31st to November 2023. The NGO platform aims to coordinate projects and encourages people to start with longer-term initiatives now. Starting today, the information is available on the NGO platform’s website, NGObonaire.org.

Condition

The main condition to qualify for a subsidy is that the proposed projects are related to slavery history or the theme of slavery.