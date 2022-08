KRALENDIJK- As of Monday August 1st 2022, the Victim Support Office will be located elsewhere, namely in the Destiny Building at Kaya Soeur Bartola 9 behind the hospital.

The Victim Support Office remains available by phone at 717 – 6181 during office hours Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. You can always send an email to victimhelp@politiecn.com.