Viewpoint on Gotomeer cleared of vegetation

KRALENDIJK – The viewpoint on the Gotomeer and the parking lot have been cleaned of vegetation to give tourists and visitors the chance to take pictures again.

This clean-up was in response to many requests to keep the Goto Lake area clean so that tourists can take photos of the salt lake with its islands, the flamingos and the surrounding hills.

The members of team that organized by Selibon NV continue with the work they carry out on our island on a daily basis. Deputy Hennyson Thielman personally informed himself about the work at the Gotomeer. Manager Rolly Thomas has provided the deputy with the necessary information.

In addition to the viewpoint, the team also cleaned the area around Dos Pos because visitors there too were hindered by excessive vegetation.