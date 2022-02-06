Virtual Carnival Program Bonaire now known

- 6Shares
KRALENDIJK – As BES-Reporter recently published, the Klave Foundation has been appointed as the organizer of two virtual carnival events for this year. The foundation has now confirmed what the virtual celebrations will look like.
The first event will take place on Saturday, February 19, in the form of a costume contest with four winning categories; the most beautiful, the most creative, the craziest and the ugliest. There are fun prizes to be won. The match is from 8:30 PM and 10:30 PM and will be broadcast on NOS.tv and Dutch Caribbean TV.
To participate, please contact Klave Foundation via telephone number +5997865157. They let you know that they can be reached after 17:00. A maximum of 20 participants can participate.
Tumba
The second activity on Saturday 26 February is a combined Tumba and Roadfire Show. Music groups Payola and Diamonds will play a Tumba and Roadfire. This activity is also broadcast on NOS TV and Dutch Caribbean TV from 19:30 to 23:00.
