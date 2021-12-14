VKS sees 18 new graduates joining Korps













Philipsburg – On Sunday, December 12, the Voluntary Korps of St. Maarten (VKS) held its graduation ceremony at the Sundial School where 18 of its new members were sworn in as VKS Soldiers after an intense 9-month training.

The ceremony began with the entire VKS membership marching through Philipsburg and ending at the Sundial School to witness the 11th group’s installation. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Acting Commander of the VKS, Captain Alain Richardson, VKS Chef Bureau Opleidingen Sergeant Major Alfred Leito, former VKS Commanders Mr. Jean Illidge and Mr. Antonio Rogers, and the newly sworn-in soldiers’ loved ones were all in attendance.

Certificates

The ceremony continued with a dinner reception at the Emilio Wilson Park coordinated and hosted by Social Committee Sergeant Major Bernice Richardson. During the reception, the incoming soldiers were awarded their certificates signifying the completion of their training and the start of their volunteer work within the community of St. Maarten.

Prime Minister Jacobs said she felt that the value work of the VKS, in conjunction with the KPSM, Coast Guard, and Customs Department is unmeasurable.