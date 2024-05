St. Eustatius VNG delegation visits St. Eustatius Redactie 09-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

The VNG delegation during their meeting with the Executive Council. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- A delegation from the Association of Dutch Municipalities, known by the Dutch abbreviation, VNG, arrived in Statia today.

They met with the island governor, Alida Francis, the executive council, the island council members, and the director of social domain, Carol Jack for talks on areas of mutual interest.