Volunteers can join again in Mangrove Outplanting event 

KRALENDIJK- Interested volunteers will have the chance to participate in one of the Mangrove Outplanting events with STINAPA Bonaire Junior Rangers on Saturday January 27th.

During the event red and black mangroves will be planted along the southern coast, providing new habitat and building a line of coastal defence. The event will take place between 8 and 10 in the morning.

It is advisable to bring water shoes and water. The Mangrove Manicas will provide the rest of what is needed. Volunteers can gather South of White Slave. A sign along the road will indicate the exact location.

Funding

The Outplanting Events has been made possible by funding provided by the Public Entity Bonaire through the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan, implemented by Internos and the dedicated Mangrove Maniacs volunteers.