Volunteers plant 425 additional Mangrove Trees in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- A group of volunteers organized by Mangrove Maniacs have managed to plant an additional 425 new mangrove trees at the South West coast of Bonaire.
The saplings were grown in nurseries of Mangrove Maniacs for about 5 months, and now they found a new place. Mangrove trees play an enourmously important role in protecting the coast against rising sea levels. They also improve resilience against more extreme weather conditions.
The organizers of the event say they are gratful to all people that showed up for the event, in spite of the burning sun.
People interested in the work of Mangrove Maniacs can visit their website: https://mangrovemaniacs.org
