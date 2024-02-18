18 februari 2024 08:35 am

Walk-A-Thon of Special Olympics Bonaire will take place on March 10th.

Tickets to join the sporting event cost $20 this year, with proceeds going to charity. Photo: ABC Online Media
KRALENDIJK—On March 10th, Special Olympics Bonaire will organize the 21st edition of the Walk-A-Thon, raising funds for activities for special athletes.

On Wednesday evening, Annemarie Mercera, Earon Rosario, Sergino Finies, and the chairperson of Special Olympics Bonaire, Rolanda Hellburg – Makaai, provided information about the upcoming event. The Walk-A-Thon will start at the slave huts and end in Rincon.

Tickets for the sporting event are available for $20 each. According to Special Olympics Bonaire, there is a lot of interest, and quite a few tickets have already been sold.

Recognition

During the meeting, recognition was also given to two volunteers of Special Olympics Bonaire, who, for personal reasons, now need to take a step back. They are William (Willy) Piar and Merida Statia.

