Walkout at Prison Bonaire on Monday morning

KRALENDIJK- Employees of the prison in Bonaire on Monday morning staged a walkout, after rising tensions over the past few days.

The walkout comes in reaction to disciplinary measures taken against an employee when a joint was found in his locker.

According to information received by ABC online Media, employees especially do not agree with the behaviour of chef S. Willems in the institution. Representatives of the union have recently arrived at the institution, in order to try and smooth things out again with Management of JICN.