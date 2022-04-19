Wamos Air operates flights for TUI

The WAMOS Air plane seen at Flamingo Airport on Monday Night. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The Spanish airline WAMOS is again operating flights for TUI. The deployment of WAMOS is necessary due to scheduled maintenance on one of the airline’s dreamliners.

Passengers are generally not fond of flying WAMOS Air. There would be little legroom, while the service on board is also described as poor, compared to TUI’s normal in-flight service.

On Sunday evening, another Dreamliner made a precautionary landing at Curaçao International Airport on Sunday evening. According to information received from TUI, the deployment of WAMOS air is not related to the situation with the Dreamliner which made the unplanned landing in Curaçao.