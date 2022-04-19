KRALENDIJK- The Spanish airline WAMOS is again operating flights for TUI. The deployment of WAMOS is necessary due to scheduled maintenance on one of the airline’s dreamliners.
Passengers are generally not fond of flying WAMOS Air. There would be little legroom, while the service on board is also described as poor, compared to TUI’s normal in-flight service.
On Sunday evening, another Dreamliner made a precautionary landing at Curaçao International Airport on Sunday evening. According to information received from TUI, the deployment of WAMOS air is not related to the situation with the Dreamliner which made the unplanned landing in Curaçao.
Also read:
- Vacancy Chef| Line Cook | Pizza Chef Bonaire ￼
- Vacancy Bartender | Waiters Bonaire
- Help with online income tax return 2021
- Vacancy Supervisor Airport Operations Statia
- Wamos Air operates flights for TUI
- Second Whale and dolphin research program starts in Caribbean
- Democratic Party does not agree to dissolution of Covid committee in Bonaire’s Island Council
- Supervisory Board Members Sint Maarten | Vacancy
- Edrieënna Brandao presents this year’s Big Live Nature Quiz
- Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Sint Maarten
- HR Advisor Sint Maarten | Vacancy
- Corporate Secretary Sint Maarten | Vacancy
- Corporate Governance Complicatie Officer Sint Maarten | Vacancy
- Letter to the Editor: Disappointment about Entry Tax
- King of the Caribbean tournament benefits from high winds