Want to switch family doctor? | Advertisement

The choice is yours!

Good care means making the right choices. Especially when it concerns your doctor! At Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) you can change GPs on the 1st of April.

What do you have to do?

Inform at the new doctor whether he has space available for you as a new patient. Download the registration form on www.zvkcn.nl. You can also call (715 8899) or e-mail for the form: info@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl.

Then enter the change on the form and submit it before the 1st of April at ZJCN, Kaya Grandi 91.

Reliable, fair and accessible, this we assure you!