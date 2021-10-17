Warm welcome for new KLM service to Barbados













50 Shares

Photo Gaia

BRIDGETOWN- The first KLM flight to land in Barbados, after an interruption of quite some years, was warmly welcomed back on Saturday at Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

Barbados will be served by KLM three times per week, in combination with the Piarco airport of Trinidad. Barbados has a very long history with KLM. The Dutch carrier was the first airline to touch down on the island nearly 86 years to the day.

At that time, in October of the year 1938, the airport still carried the name Seawell Airport. The airport in the year 1976 was rebranded to Grantley Adams, in honor of the island’s first-ever Prime Minister, Sir Grantley Adams.

Happy

Just as is the case with Trinidad, Barbados is very happy with the return of regular flights by KLM to the island, which opens new opportunities for the country’s tourism sector.