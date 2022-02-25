Warning: do not use contaminated baby powder brand Similac













KRALENDIJK – The government of Bonaire is warning people not to use baby powder of the brand Similac. It concerns packages that start with a number between 22 and 37.

The government of Bonaire has received signals of possible contaminated baby powder of the brand Similac on Bonaire. At the request of the Public Health Department, inspectors from the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement conducted immediate further investigation.

The investigation showed that the baby powder with start number 22 through 37 was sold on Bonaire. Meanwhile, supermarkets have removed the contaminated baby powder from the shelves. Those who still have this product at home are advised not to use it and to return it to the store where they bought it.