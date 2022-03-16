Warning for small boats

KRALENDIJK – Starting Wednesday evening, March 16, strong easterly winds of force 6 are expected, or winds with a speed of 39 to 49 kilometers per hour. This is accompanied by rough sea waves of at least 2.5 meters high. Small vessels must therefore be careful, warns the KNMI.
In general, it is also inadvisable to ride a bicycle in wind force 6 or more. Working on rolling and suspended scaffolds, work baskets and aerial work platforms is also not advisable. It is also not wise to use ladders.
