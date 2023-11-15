Washington Slagbaai National Park reopens with adjusted access roads

RINCON – Washington Slagbaai National Park, which has been temporarily closed for road construction since November 11, is now open again for visitors.

The park management has created a temporary alternative route, marked with red indicators, providing access to Slagbaai and Wayaka 2. This route ensures that visitors can still enjoy the park despite the ongoing construction. It’s important for park visitors to be aware that the area beyond these points is currently inaccessible. The same route is used for both inbound and outbound travel.

The park’s operating hours are set from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors should take note of specific entrance and exit times. Access to the park is permitted from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with no entry allowed after 12:00 p.m. For exiting the park, visitors should adhere to the exit times between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The new route and timings ensure that the park continues to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for anyone seeking to explore the unique nature and tranquility of Washington Slagbaai National Park.