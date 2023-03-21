21 maart 2023 22:04 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

Washington Slagbaai National Park to be Closed on Mondays Starting April 3, 2023

74

Washington Slagbaai National Park partially open again

KRALENDIJK – Starting April 3, 2023, Washington Slagbaai National Park will be closed on Mondays, the National Parks Foundation Bonaire (STINAPA) has announced. The park will remain open six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with admission registration available until 2:30 p.m.

The decision to close the park on Mondays was made following an evaluation of recent developments and collective decision-making, according to STINAPA. The organization wants to focus more on the successful Parke Bunita project in the park, which has been running for three years, and address urgent concerns to ensure the safety of visitors and employees.

Although the park has been a major tourist attraction for years, certain areas are in urgent need of more attention, STINAPA explains. Closing the park on Mondays will therefore contribute to improving the overall experience of visitors who can still visit the park.


Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English