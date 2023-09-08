Water Polo weekend at the floating pool Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The ‘floating pool’ near Parke Tului will be busier than usual from Friday to Sunday due to a water polo weekend.

Indebon asks both the users of the pier and the water polo players to be considerate of each other. The schedule is as follows: Friday, September 8, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, September 9, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday, September 10, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Bonaire Barracudas has a biannual exchange with the water polo players from Orca’s Curaçao. Besides playing various matches, there will be plenty of opportunities for knowledge sharing among coaches/trainers and social bonding between the youth of Bonaire and Curaçao throughout the weekend.

Positive

It is expected that the visibility of this youth tournament can have a positive effect on the youth of Bonaire.