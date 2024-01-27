Water production Saba halted because of adverse weather conditions

THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba has communicated that due to adverse weather conditions, specifically rough seas and ground swells, the production of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water at the plant has been temporarily halted.

During this period of interruption, the rinsing procedure for the filters will be started. Government warns that there will be intermittent disruptions in the water retrieval process for water truckers at the filling station.

Government anticipates that, as weather conditions improve, operations will promptly return to their regular schedule.