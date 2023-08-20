Waterside BMX event in Bonaire leaves spectators breathless

KRALENDIJK – An impressive bicycle motocross (BMX) activity, the BMX Bonaire Summer Splash, gathered a crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Many spectators gathered along the sea promenade to enjoy the almost breathtaking stunts of cyclists who launched themselves from the fishing pier and a ramp into the water in a spectacular manner.

Interestingly, it wasn’t only cyclists who took part; a group of windsurfers also showcased their skills in Kralendijk’s bay. Various windsurfers put on a show. Organizer Maurison, better known as Mou Mou, aims to bring renowned athletes from the world of extreme sports to Bonaire.

On Saturday afternoon, Maurison received positive feedback from spectators, who were introduced to a new world of BMX skills.