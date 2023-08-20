20 augustus 2023 08:09 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Events Latest news

Waterside BMX event in Bonaire leaves spectators breathless

23

Many spectators took a look at the BMX event in the bay of Kralendijk. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – An impressive bicycle motocross (BMX) activity, the BMX Bonaire Summer Splash, gathered a crowd on Saturday afternoon. 

Many spectators gathered along the sea promenade to enjoy the almost breathtaking stunts of cyclists who launched themselves from the fishing pier and a ramp into the water in a spectacular manner.

Interestingly, it wasn’t only cyclists who took part; a group of windsurfers also showcased their skills in Kralendijk’s bay. Various windsurfers put on a show. Organizer Maurison, better known as Mou Mou, aims to bring renowned athletes from the world of extreme sports to Bonaire.

Feedback

On Saturday afternoon, Maurison received positive feedback from spectators, who were introduced to a new world of BMX skills.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius