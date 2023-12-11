Weather forecast for Bonaire: Rain continues

KRALENDIJK – Last weekend, Bonaire experienced a lot of showers, cloudiness, and occasional thunderstorms in some areas. In the coming days, the inclement weather will persist, with rain continuing to fall.

The minimum temperature on Monday is 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is 32 degrees. As the week progresses, these temperatures will slightly increase. On Monday and Tuesday, Bonaire is expected to receive a significant amount of showers. These showers will persist throughout the week, but will gradually decrease.

The wind will be strong throughout the week (Force 5 to 6 Beaufort) and will only slightly diminish on Friday.