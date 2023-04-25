WEB apologizes for accident in Rincon

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Water and Energy Company (WEB) regrets the serious traffic accident in Rincon on Saturday, April 22, involving a company vehicle.

The management is investigating the incident and will take appropriate measures if necessary. The accident took place in Rincon and the internal investigation is currently ongoing. The management will take appropriate measures if the investigation shows that unsafe driving behavior of the company vehicle was the cause.

WEB’s company regulations state that driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances is not allowed. WEB’s management acknowledges its responsibility in this matter and will implement more effective preventive measures to raise employee awareness of safe driving behavior with company vehicles.

WEB sincerely apologizes to the community of Bonaire for the accident and emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the island’s safety.

