WEB builds new head office at Kaminda Djabou

All present toasted to the groundbreaking for WEB’s new Head office. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, the ground breaking took place on Bonaire for the construction of a new head office for the Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB). The building will be on the kaminda Djabou.

A sign was unveiled at the construction site by WEB’s interim director, Anthon Casperson. According to Casperson, the new building is necessary to keep up with the growing customer base.

“After years of preparation, it is gratifying to see construction finally starting,” said WEB Financial Director Joanne Balentin Nicacia. According to Balentin Nicasia, the new office is necessary, because the organization is currently outgrowing its current location. In addition, the current office building is rented. “It is not owned by WEB NV,” says WEB’s CFO.


