WEB N.V. updates Dutch Parliamentarians on Investment Plans

The contribution of renewable energy in the total energy production has gone down, instead of up, over the past few years. Photo: ABC Online Media/Bert Nijland.

Kralendijk- Power and water producer WEB N.V. has provided an overview of their investment plans to Dutch Parliamentarians who were on the island to attend the InterParliamentary Kingdom Conference (IPKO).

Due to the growing demand for electricity, production capacity has to be expanded. WEB wants to use the necessary investment to make electricity generation more sustainable. More use of wind and solar energy will also lead to a significant reduction in the electricity rates. The WEB proposal is fully in line with the wishes of the House of Representatives as laid down in various motions.

WEB’s financial director Joanne Balentien-Nicastia, provided an overview of the plans. These were already submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) last year, but the ministry has still not decided on the subsidy request.

According to WEB, time is running out: if a decision is not taken soon. “Additional diesel generators will have to be installed, which means that WEB will remain dependent on expensive, polluting oil for several years”, according to WEB.

Support

The presentation was also attended by Commissioner Nina den Heyer. “The Executive Council fully supports WEB’s initiative to produce in the most environmental friendly way and achieve lower prices”, said Den Heyer.

Balentien-Nicastia made am appeal to the parliamentarians to urge the Rutte Kabinet to make the necesary decisions in the short term.