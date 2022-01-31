WEB starts Customer Satisfaction Survey

KRALENDIJK- Between January 31st and February 14th, 2022, Water en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) will conduct research into the quality of water and electricity services on Bonaire. WEB Bonaire invites the community of Bonaire to participate and make themselves heard.
With the Survey, WEB wants to gain insight into the perception and satisfaction of customers and how the service and communication towards the customer can be optimized. WEB also wants to gain insight into the experiences and wishes of residents when it comes to sustainable products.
Digital
All residents and companies of Bonaire will receive a letter of invitation to participate in the survey along with their invoice. The invitation letter contains a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile phone to gain access to the digital questionnaire.
